The Veterans Health Alliance of Long Island is urging veterans, their relatives and caregivers to attend a session in Hempstead Wednesday where they can review a study of the needs of the nearly 140,000 veterans living on Long Island.
Veterans advocates say that although most veterans return to civilian life without incident, significant numbers display psychological problems related to post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or clinical depression.
A 2008 study of veterans who had returned from combat in Iraq or Afghanistan showed that one in five displayed significant psychological distress, which often resulted in severe insomnia, uncontrolled rage, suspiciousness, self-isolation, homelessness, trouble forming relationships, and high rates of divorce.
The study — conducted by the Rand Corporation — said nearly half of those returning veterans declined to seek treatment for their psychological distress.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Mental Health Association of Nassau County, 16 Main St., in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.