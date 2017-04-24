Roads will be closed in Bethpage and parking restricted Tuesday and Wednesday for the wake of FDNY veteran William Tolley, who fell five stories to his death in a Queens fire.
Traffic will be off limits from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Stewart Avenue from Hempstead Turnpike to Boundary Avenue. Route 107, or Hicksville Road, between Hempstead Turnpike and Boundary Avenue will also be closed to traffic from noon to 10:30 p.m. both days, Nassau police said.
Hundreds of mourners, including firefighters from around the area, are expected to pay tribute to Tolley at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home on Hicksville Road.
Tolley, 42, fell from the roof of a Ridgewood apartment during a minor blaze Thursday and investigators are trying to determine if he was jolted from the fire truck bucket. The 14-year FDNY veteran from Bethpage leaves behind a wife and 8-year-old daughter.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.