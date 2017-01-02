Rockville Centre village trustees are to vote Monday on a resolution authorizing the board to pierce the tax cap, should they need to raise taxes in the 2017-18 budget.
The board is considering the resolution because officials don’t know whether they will need to raise property taxes next year, Village Administrator Kathleen Murray said.
The village has not developed a budget, but Murray said the state set the village tax cap at about 0.67 percent.
“In the event we put a budget together where we have to exceed the tax cap, we need legislation to do that,” Murray said.
Murray said the resolution is a standard hearing in preparation of budgets already undertaken by several other villages on Long Island. The village board meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 1 College Place.
