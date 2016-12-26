Police said missing teenager Bianca Bodrick, 15, was last seen at her residence on Brookside Avenue in Roosevelt on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 (Credit: NCPD)
A Roosevelt teen went missing from her home last week, Nassau County Police said.
Bianca Bodrick, 15, described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, was last seen at her residence on Brookside Avenue on Thursday, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 516-573-7347. All callers will remain anonymous....
Anyone with information is asked to call 516-573-7347. All callers will remain anonymous.
