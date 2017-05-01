HIGHLIGHTS Officials plan to use funding to install LEDs in streetlights

Village declared a Clean Energy Community by state

Roslyn Harbor will get $50,000 in state grant money because of work officials have done to reduce energy consumption in the village.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced in late March that the village is now a Clean Energy Community. The designation means Roslyn Harbor can get funding to complete a clean-energy project. The village must submit paperwork detailing its proposed project before the money will be awarded, village clerk Marla Wolfson said Thursday.

Roslyn Harbor is one of many New York municipalities eligible for funding under a $16 million initiative announced in August by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Wolfson said Roslyn Harbor became eligible for the grant after village officials completed energy code enforcement training; installed light-emitting diodes, or LEDs, in half of the village’s 96 streetlights; and accomplished other energy-friendly tasks.s

A top NYSERDA official praised Roslyn Harbor for the training and the LED installation.

“Congratulations to the Village of Roslyn Harbor for taking meaningful actions to reduce their energy use and impact on the environment,” NYSERDA CEO John Rhodes said Tuesday in a statement. “Local governments play an important role in advancing Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading energy strategy to create cleaner, healthier communities.”

Wolfson said village officials will likely use the $50,000 to install LEDs in the remaining streetlights. The village has already spent $28,000 to install LEDs in an effort that was completed in February 2016, Wolfson said.

Roslyn Harbor has joined several Long Island communities that have already installed LED bulbs in streetlights, including Babylon and North Hempstead. Officials in Babylon expect LED bulbs to save the town up to $900,000 a year.

Wolfson, who coordinated Roslyn Harbor’s NYSERDA application, said LEDs will ultimately save the village money as well.