Sands Point officials are considering regulating bamboo, which the village has recognized as a threat to the natural environment.
The village board is to discuss regulations on the planting and growth of running bamboo at a meeting today.
The proposed local law is designed to "preserve and protect" private and public property from the damaging spread of some types of bamboo and "maintain the general welfare" of village residents. Any planting of running bamboo in the village would be prohibited, and property owners would need to "confine" existing bamboo in order to prevent its spread, according to the draft law.
First-time offenders would face fines of as much as $3,000.
The board meeting is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Village Hall, 26 Tibbits Lane in Port Washington.
