New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman has reached an agreement with the Nassau jail’s medical provider to settle a civil lawsuit from July that followed a series of inmate deaths and accused the company of providing “woefully and dangerously inadequate” health care and defrauding taxpayers.

Armor Correctional Health Services will pay a $350,000 fine to settle the claim and will be prohibited from bidding on any jail medical contracts in New York for three years, court records show.

The July 11 civil action had alleged the Florida-based, for-profit vendor repeatedly denied inmates adequate care — including medication, mental health services and hospital treatment — and ripped off taxpayers by continuing to collect millions in public money for its services.

Schneiderman’s lawsuit also said county officials didn’t enforce terms of Armor’s contract by never imposing any financial penalties on Armor despite its “serial failings” and specific fees in its contract for missed performance benchmarks.

The civil action followed findings by the state Commission of Correction that Armor had provided deficient care in connection with the deaths of five Nassau inmates since first winning a county contract in mid-2011. The families of four of those inmates are suing Armor and the county in federal court.

Six inmates have died in jail custody this year and the state commission still is investigating those cases. Schneiderman’s lawsuit, filed before the sixth fatality, also had alleged that four of the 2016 inmate deaths “raise serious concerns” about Armor’s care.

The legal settlement, filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, said Armor is not admitting “any wrongdoing or liability of any kind” by agreeing to its terms.

Armor and county officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Armor must pay the $350,000 fine within 10 days, and the state attorney general will pay $250,000 of that money to Nassau County as reimbursement related to the company’s contract performance, according to the court document.

“I am pleased that our lawsuit pre-emptively forced changes to the monitoring of Armor’s contract, while ultimately ensuring that the company would not renew its contract with Nassau County,” Schneiderman said in a prepared statement. “This settlement agreement sends a clear message that companies who fail to provide the required health services to inmates won’t be tolerated in New York State.”

In the lawsuit, Schneiderman initially had sought an order banning Armor from bidding on any future contracts in New York, appointment of independent monitor to oversee Armor’s contract compliance, financial penalties and a judgment saying the company illegally took public funds.

But the state attorney general’s office noted Tuesday that some of its concerns were addressed after its lawsuit filing and before the legal settlement was reached.

Those included Armor’s announcement in August that it wouldn’t bid to renew its Nassau contract — which ends in May — after the county put out a request for proposals in March for a new jail medical contract.

Schneiderman’s office also cited the county’s recent hiring of a California nonprofit as a health monitor to oversee Armor’s performance — a proposal County Executive Edward Mangano sent to the legislature after the lawsuit.

The state attorney general also noted that the county had stopped making payments to Armor until the company provided monthly statistics documenting its performance under the contract.

After the lawsuit, Nassau Comptroller George Maragos withheld Armor’s July and August payments — totaling roughly $2 million — until the company provided statistics on its contract performance.

Armor had threatened to pull its operation out of the jail by no later than Oct. 7 if the county didn’t make both those payments by Sept. 9 — a deadline the county didn’t meet.

Maragos authorized payment of half the funds on Sept. 9, and the other half on Sept. 26 — while deducting about $167,000 for missed performance benchmarks.

Last week, Armor issued another ultimatum to the county, again threatening to leave as soon as Friday if several conditions weren’t met.

Among them, Armor said it wanted the county to indemnify it against any future malpractice claims, pay more for its services and pay its invoices within 30 days.

The vendor also said county officials should “cease and desist from speaking about Armor in the media,” saying it adversely affected its ability to attract and keep employees and therefore could negatively impact patient care.

But Mangano’s administration said it wouldn’t reopen Armor contract for any amendments, and on Friday, indicated it would start contract negotiations with a potential new jail health vendor.

The county legislature and Nassau County Interim Finance Authority would have to approve any contract with Correct Care Solutions, a Tennessee-based, for-profit company that has faced a significant amount of federal litigation related to its services.

Sheriff Michael Sposato, a Mangano appointee, has said he doesn’t have a backup plan for meeting inmate needs if Armor walks out.

State records show Sposato defended Armor in letters to the state commission after it found fault with the company in connection with three Nassau inmate deaths, including after the oversight agency’s determination that two inmate deaths “may have been prevented.”

Mangano’s administration has said they want to hire a new jail vendor by the beginning of 2017, and are hoping Armor sticks around for the transition.