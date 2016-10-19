A bus carrying more than a dozen children to middle school collided with a car Wednesday morning in North Merrick, police said. A spokeswoman for the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District said none of the children was injured.

Nassau County police said it was not immediately clear if the driver of the car or the bus driver was injured.

The crash occurred on Merrick Avenue at 7:40 a.m., police said.

There were 16 students aboard the bus. The district said they were seventh and eighth-graders headed to Merrick Avenue Middle School.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and additional details were not available.

