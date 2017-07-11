A Lynbrook doughnut shop is selling blue-striped doughnuts to support the family of fallen NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia.

The single mother of three was sitting in a police vehicle in the Bronx when she was fatally shot by a gunman last week. Her funeral was held today.

When Doughology owner Chris Stiansen heard the news he said he felt he needed to do something to show his support.

“We saw it as a great opportunity to help out the family and bring people together,” said Stiansen, a retired NYPD detective who lives in Oceanside.

Since Saturday, the store has sold hundreds of the $2-doughnuts, which are covered in chocolate frosting and decorated with blue sprinkles, and raised $3,500, according to business manager Heather Waschitz. All proceeds will be donated to the Familia family.

Customers from all over Long Island, and even some from out of state, have been ordering the doughnuts by the dozen. Several customers have delivered the doughnuts to NYPD precincts and Lynbrook cops, Stiansen said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I think it just shows that there are still good people out there who are willing to help,” Stiansen said.

The store will continue selling the blue-striped doughnuts until Thursday.