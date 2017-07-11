Nassau County Attorney Carnell Foskey is threatening to take “appropriate legal action” if Nassau Events Center, the operator of the renovated Nassau Coliseum, does not cancel a concert featuring former Pink Floyd guitarist Roger Waters, citing his support for a movement to boycott Israeli goods and services.

Nassau lawmakers passed a bill this year that bars companies from doing business with the county if they support the BDS (boycott, divestment, sanctions) movement. “By enabling Mr. Waters to perform, NEC has given Mr. Waters a forum or platform to express his BDS ideology,” Foskey wrote in a letter Tuesday to NEC.

Legis. Howard J. Kopel (R-Lawrence) said allowing Waters to perform at a county-run facility “offends the sense of decency held by our residents.”

Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman, who has written to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling for Waters’ U.S. visa to be revoked, urged Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano to ban the artist from the Coliseum.

Waters is set to perform at the Coliseum Sept. 15 and 16, days before the start of the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana.

A spokeswoman for NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Waters’ tour.

Waters has been labeled an anti-Semite by the Anti-Defamation League. His concerts often feature visuals such a flying pig emblazoned with a Star of David. Waters has said he is peacefully protesting Israel’s policies.

Waters’ last tour for “The Wall Live” grossed $458.7 million between 2010 and 2013, making it the biggest tour ever from a solo artist. He has performed at the Coliseum numerous times, as well as inducting concert promoter Ron Delsener into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

With Glenn Gamboa