One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire Friday morning at an auto body shop, a fire official said.
The fire was reported about 8:35 a.m. and it quickly spread to a second alarm, bringing about 60 firefighters to scene, said Anthony D’Esposito, a spokesman for the Island Park Fire Department.
The building at Long Beach Road and Bishop Road is in Barnum Island.
“The fire started in a spray booth and went through the roof of the building,” D’Esposito said.
He said no firefighters were injured, and one person who suffered smoke inhalation was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The fire was brought under control by 9:30 a.m. with help from departments from Long Beach, Oceanside, Baldwin, Freeport, Atlantic Beach and Point Lookout-Lido Beach.
