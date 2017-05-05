One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire Friday morning at an auto body shop, a fire official said.

The fire was reported about 8:35 a.m. and it quickly spread to a second alarm, bringing about 60 firefighters to scene, said Anthony D’Esposito, a spokesman for the Island Park Fire Department.

The building at Long Beach Road and Bishop Road is in Barnum Island.

“The fire started in a spray booth and went through the roof of the building,” D’Esposito said.

He said no firefighters were injured, and one person who suffered smoke inhalation was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The fire was brought under control by 9:30 a.m. with help from departments from Long Beach, Oceanside, Baldwin, Freeport, Atlantic Beach and Point Lookout-Lido Beach.

