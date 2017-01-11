The westbound Southern State Parkway has been reopened in the Lakeview area after it was temporarily shut down Wednesday evening due to a vehicle fire, authorities said.

Flames from the vehicle were reported about 6:40 p.m., prompting police to close off lanes between Exit 18/Eagle Avenue and Exit 19/Peninsula Boulevard, authorities said.

The lanes were reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Other details were not immediately available.