The westbound Southern State Parkway has been reopened in the Lakeview area after it was temporarily shut down Wednesday evening due to a vehicle fire, authorities said.
Flames from the vehicle were reported about 6:40 p.m., prompting police to close off lanes between Exit 18/Eagle Avenue and Exit 19/Peninsula Boulevard, authorities said.
The lanes were reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Other details were not immediately available.
