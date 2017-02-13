Officials are offering a $5,000 reward in the case of an abandoned dog left in an animal carrier on the side of the road in Plainview last week.
The Yorkie mix has been named Steve by the staff of the Oyster Bay Animal Shelter, where he has been kept since a jogger found him Tuesday on Washington Avenue, town and shelter officials said.
He shows no sign abuse or neglect, appears to be well-fed and well-groomed, but the officials said they are offering the reward because the person or people responsible should be accountable for their actions.
If no one claims the dog within seven days, he will be put for adoption, officials said.
Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and officials of the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals scheduled a news conference for later Monday at the animal shelter in Syosset to discuss the abandonment.
Comments
