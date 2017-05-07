Subscribe
    NassauLong Island

    Speakers: Learn from WWII Japanese internment

    Updated
    By  ted.phillips@newsday.com

    Mitsue Salador, 93, a U.S. citizen born to

    Mitsue Salador, 93, a U.S. citizen born to Japanese immigrant parents, was interned in a camp during World War II. She is pictured here on Jan. 9, 2017. (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)

    Mitsue Salador was a freshman in college in Oregon studying nursing when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

    Though Salador, whose parents were Japanese immigrants, was born in the United States, everything changed for her and her family.

    “Many Americans feared us, suddenly we were looked at differently,” Salador, 93, of West Islip recalled before an audience at the Holocaust Memorial...

