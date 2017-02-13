The state comptroller’s office will audit the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency and Valley Stream School District 30 following a controversy over tax breaks granted to the Green Acres Mall, a spokesman for the comptroller said Monday.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli had not previously waded into the issue, despite several elected officials asking him to begin an audit months ago. A news release is expected later announcing the audit, spokesman Brian Butry said in an email.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In 2014, the IDA board granted tax breaks to Macerich, the mall’s California-based owner, for $79 million in renovations to the mall and construction of the Green Acres Commons, a shopping plaza adjacent to the mall.

This fall, residents in the Valley Stream school district saw their taxes increase up to 12 percent. Taxpayers and elected officials have blamed the mall’s tax breaks for the steep tax hikes.

The IDA, however, says other factors are at play, including School District 30’s budgeting practices.

In a statement, Ken Volk, senior vice president at Macerich, said: “The Green Acres Mall project creates 670 construction jobs, more than 800 permanent jobs, and significant local sales tax revenue. We have always supported transparency in this process so we welcome and look forward to the Comptroller’s audit.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Representatives from the IDA and school district did not immediately have a comment.