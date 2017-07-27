A report of a foul smell coming from bags dumped along an entrance ramp to the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead led to the discovery of what appears to be animal remains, the State Police said Thursday.
Troopers were notified by the Department of Transportation of “a foul smell” coming from “several bags” found midmorning on the ramp leading from southbound Hempstead Avenue to the westbound Southern State, Exit 17, on the border of West Hempstead and Malverne Parks Oaks, State Police spokesman Trooper Frank Bandiero said.
An investigation by troopers determined the bags contained animal remains, Bandiero said.
State Police could not immediately say what kind of animals — or how many — were in the bags.
It was also not immediately clear who left the bags or when they had been placed on the ramp.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.