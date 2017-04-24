A Levittown woman was seriously injured near Jones Beach when she was ejected from the three-wheeled motorcycle on which she was a passenger, State Police said.
The 2016 Can-Am motorcycle was heading west on Bay Drive, about to merge onto the Meadowbrook State Parkway, shortly after noon Sunday when the operator lost control and crossed over a dividing island, police said.
Sherri Mangus, 56, lost her helmet during the collision and suffered a serious head injury, police said. She was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.
The operator of the motorcycle, Peter Mangus, 64, of Levittown, was not injured, police said. Police did not disclose the relationship of the two people, who share the same address.
