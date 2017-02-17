State health and environmental officials on Friday announced the launch of a new study to investigate how to contain and clean up groundwater contamination emanating from former Navy and Northrop Grumman manufacturing sites in Bethpage.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the study will examine how to remove the contamination and will involve fieldwork, water testing and computer modeling.

“We need to stop the plume from reaching any other water districts,” Seggos said during a news conference at Farmingdale State College that followed a roundtable discussion with local politicians and water suppliers.

Seggos called the plume the largest in New York State. Contamination from the site has spread and now covers an area two miles wide and three miles long — mostly consisting of the solvent trichloroethylene, which the Environmental Protection Agency lists as carcinogenic.

“This new engineering investigation will advance an aggressive and expedited cleanup to ensure Long Islanders have access to clean water resources.” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news release.

Long Island and its nearly 3 million residents rely on an complex series of underground aquifers as its sole source of drinking water.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Bethpage-area groundwater plumes put the drinking water supply for an estimated 250,000 people at risk, officials have said. Wells as far south as Levittown have been contaminated.

A DEC report released in August said that fully containing and removing dangerous contaminants from the Bethpage-area groundwater plumes could cost between $268 million and $587 million and would require treatment for up to 100 years. The new study will use the same firm, HDR Inc., which has offices in Albany.

Between the late 1930s and 1996, the Navy and what now is Northrop Grumman occupied a site in Bethpage on more than 600 acres to manufacture, test and research aircraft and equipment to serve space exploration efforts.

Contamination was discovered in the 1940s and the site was added to the state’s Superfund list in 1983.

A number of cleanup plans are in effect to remove soil and groundwater contamination. Both the Navy and Northrop Grumman are named by the state as responsible parties charged with containing and cleaning up contamination.