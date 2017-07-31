Subscribe
    State: Village police chief withdraws retirement papers

    By  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com

    Hempstead Village Police Chief Michael McGowan.

    Hempstead Village Police Chief Michael McGowan. (Credit: Chris Ware)

    Hempstead Village Police Chief Michael McGowan has withdrawn his retirement papers, according to the state comptroller’s office.

    McGowan, who was set to retire on July 28, rescinded his paperwork on July 21, the comptroller’s office said. He had not submitted a new date to the state as of Monday.

    McGowan, who has been a member of the village’s police department since 1978, could not...

