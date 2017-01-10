Det. Steven McDonald, the quadriplegic NYPD officer who inspired generations by overcoming his disabilities to remain an active cop, died Tuesday at North Shore University Hospital, officials said. He was 59.

McDonald passed away at about 1:10 p.m. after lingering on life support for four days following an apparent heart attack last Friday, a source said. Law enforcement sources said McDonald never regained consciousness and showed little brain activity in the days following his emergency hospitalization.

The NYPD put out a statement shortly after news of McDonald’s death. “It is with great sadness that Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill, and the men and women of the New York City Police Department, announce the death of Detective First Grade Steven McDonald, who passed away shortly after 1 p.m. today at North Shore University Hospital on Long Island while in the comforting presence of his wife Patti Ann; his son Conor, an NYPD sergeant; his friends and colleagues,” the statement said.

“No one could have predicted that Steven would touch so many people, in New York and around the world,” said Commissioner O’Neill. “Like so many cops, Steven joined the NYPD to make a difference in people’s lives. And he accomplished that every day. He is a model for each of us as we go about our daily lives. He will be greatly missed, and will always remain a part of our family.”

officials said a full departmental funeral was being planned for Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Details of the funeral and wake were still unclear. But it is likely that the services will be near McDonald’s home in Malverne, where his wife Patricia Anne is mayor.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

McDonald was on patrol in Central Park in 1986 when a bullet fired by 15-year-old Shavod Jones left him a quadriplegic. After serving time in prison for attempted murder, Jones was released on parole in 1995 and died in a motorcycle accident just days after getting out.

Despite his condition, which required the help of a respirator for breathing and a wheelchair for mobility, McDonald remained an active member of the NYPD and regained his ability to talk.

He forgave Jones, and as a police officer, was promoted to detective and the rank of lieutenant.

McDonald was known for giving inspirational talks at public and parochial schools about what it means to forgive.

His son, Conor, also a member of the NYPD, was promoted to sergeant last year.

The NYPD said McDonald was appointed to the NYPD on July 16, 1984. He was shot and critically injured while patrolling Central Park in 1986, just four days shy of his second anniversary as a police officer. In the time since, Detective McDonald has been a unique source of inspiration and unrivaled pride to people the world over. A quadriplegic, he visited police station houses, schools, church groups and more, spreading his message of faith, forgiveness, and peace, the NYPD said.