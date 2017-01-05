A stove that was left on set a Uniondale home ablaze Thursday, causing serious damage, authorities said.

One occupant escaped through a window of the Dale Place house at about 3 p.m., according to James Hickman, supervisor of investigations at the Nassau County fire marshal’s office.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Someone was cooking and accidentally left the stove on, he said, and five fire departments put the fire out.

Photos from the scene show firefighters rescuing a dog from the fire, but no details on that were immediately available.