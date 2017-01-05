A stove that was left on set a Uniondale home ablaze on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, causing serious damage, authorities said. One resident escaped through a window and firefighters rescued a dog from from the home. (Credit: Joseph Cassano)
A stove that was left on set a Uniondale home ablaze Thursday, causing serious damage, authorities said.
One occupant escaped through a window of the Dale Place house at about 3 p.m., according to James Hickman, supervisor of investigations at the Nassau County fire marshal’s office.
Someone was cooking and accidentally left the stove on, he said, and five fire departments put the fire out.
Photos from the scene show firefighters rescuing a dog from the fire, but no details on that were immediately available.
