The Suffolk County district attorney’s office has issued subpoenas to the Village of Lloyd Harbor for police records, the village’s mayor said Friday.
One of the subpoenas requested payroll records, time sheets and other documents related to former police chief Charles Flynn.
Mayor Jean Thatcher said she was “ready to comply,” but referred questions to the district attorney’s office...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.