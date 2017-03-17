Subscribe
    Suffolk DA issues subpoenas to Village of Lloyd Harbor, mayor says

    Former Lloyd Harbor Police Chief Charles Flynn answers

    Former Lloyd Harbor Police Chief Charles Flynn answers the door at his Lindenhurst home. (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    The Suffolk County district attorney’s office has issued subpoenas to the Village of Lloyd Harbor for police records, the village’s mayor said Friday.

    One of the subpoenas requested payroll records, time sheets and other documents related to former police chief Charles Flynn.

    Mayor Jean Thatcher said she was “ready to comply,” but referred questions to the district attorney’s office...

