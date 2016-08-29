A stretch of Sunrise Highway in Freeport reopened late during Monday’s morning rush hour after being closed about four hours for an investigation of a fatal crash.
A stretch of Sunrise Highway in Freeport reopened late during Monday’s morning rush hour after being closed about four hours for an investigation of a fatal crash.
Neither Freeport Village police nor Nassau County police could confirm the fatality, but a spokeswoman for the village said one person died in the 5:30 a.m. crash on eastbound Sunrise Highway near Helen Avenue.
Sunrise Highway was closed in both directions from shortly after 5:30 a.m. until 9:40 a.m., Nassau County police said.
Both police and the state Department of Transportation sent advisories via email on the road closure and reopening.
Police said the crash closed Sunrise Highway in both directions between Babylon Turnpike and Henry Street.
A stretch of Sunrise Highway in Freeport was closed in both directions during most of the morning rush hour Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, after a motor vehicle accident involving this commercial van. Photo Credit: Kevin Madigan
A photograph from the scene showed a commercial van crashing into a tree, with heavy damage to the driver’s side.
