A 13-year-old male resident has been reported missing from the Mercy First group home in Syosset, Nassau County police said.
Daniel Fiffee left the home in an unknown direction just before 9 p.m. Sunday, police said.
He has a Mohawk-style haircut and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with black patches on the knees and a gray, hooded sweatshirt, police said.
Anyone with information about Daniel was asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.