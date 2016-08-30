All residents of a Long Beach apartment building were “safe” and “accounted for” after several terraces at the rental residence collapsed Tuesday morning, Long Beach fire officials said.

The 48-unit three-story building on Shore Road, between Long Beach and Monroe boulevards, was evacuated after the collapse of at least five brick facade terraces at 7:37 a.m.

Long Beach City manager Jack Schnirman said 37 families had been displaced and said the immediate concern was to make sure they were taken care of. The Red Cross was on the scene, attempting to make housing arrangements for families in need.

Officials said the building would be uninhabitable until city building inspectors could determine if it was safe.

Long Beach Fire Chief Robert J. Tuccillo said: “We’re very lucky. Thank God it happened early in the morning and nobody was outside ... Everybody’s safe and everybody’s accounted for.”

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Third-floor resident Patricia McNulty, 28, whose terrace was among those that collapsed, said she had been complaining to the building owner for about six weeks, saying the decks were in danger of collapsing.

McNulty said she had texted him a photo of her terrace, reiterating her concerns about an hour before the collapses occurred. “I knew this was going to happen,” she said, adding that she had warned her downstairs neighbor not to use her deck. Newsday obtained the photo in the text sent by McNulty. It shows brickwork missing or damaged and large cracks in the concrete patio floor of her deck.

McNulty said the owner had been telling her for weeks that repairs would be made, but said no work had been done.

The owner of the building could not immediately be reached for comment.

Long Beach building department zoning inspector Rich Schuh said the building was built in 1949 and said the owner had gotten a permit “about a week ago” to conduct “minor repointing” of brickwork there.

Schuh said the contractor hired to do that work only arrived on-site Monday to set up scaffolding — and it was not immediately clear if other work had even begun. Schuh said code enforcement had received no complaints about conditions at the building. It also was not immediately clear if the terraces were an original feature of the building.

Long Beach police Lt. Eric Cregeen said that in addition to the Red Cross a Long Beach City bus with air conditioning was on the scene to provide relief for residents.

Cregeen also said that OSHA had been notified of the incident and said PSEG Long Island had turned off all power to the building.

He said that National Grid also was on the scene, attempting to assess that status of any gas service in the area.

Responders from multiple agencies raced to the scene in the wake of 911 calls, among them members of the Long Beach, Point Lookout and Island Park fire departments, as well as ambulance crews and the Nassau County police emergency service unit officers. Even following the collapse, chunks of brick continued to fall from the balconies throughout the morning.

One third-floor resident, Edward Bithorn, 55, said he was headed to the balcony and had just reached the door when he heard what he said sounded “like an explosion” — and he “hit the brakes.”

Bithorn looked out the window to see “the plume of the debris cloud,” followed by the sound of additional collapses, then ran to call 911. Bithorn, whose terrace was not among those that collapsed, said other residents started out onto their balconies to determine the cause of the commotion, realized what had happened, then went to the halls to warn others not to venture out onto their terraces.