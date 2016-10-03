An unusual subpoena issued by acting Nassau Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter for the identity of a Facebook user will be the subject of a court hearing in Nassau Supreme Court Wednesday.

Vincent Grande, attorney for the Facebook user, filed a motion in the name of John Doe to quash the subpoena Thursday, arguing that Krumpter “is attempting to make an end run around the requirement of probable cause.”

Krumpter issued the subpoena seeking all identifying subscriber account information for Facebook user “Sue Reilly” on Sept. 7. The subpoena cited a disciplinary proceeding into a police department employee and warned Facebook not to disclose the contents of existence of the subpoena for 90 days.

In an interview, Grande said his client is not a police officer and is not named Sue Reilly. Newsday spoke to the Facebook user and the person wished to remain anonymous.

Grande said Krumpter was abusing his power for personal reasons.

“I do not believe there is an open Internal Affairs investigation other than his desire to know who’s posting bad things about him,” Grande said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Krumpter declined to be interviewed, but released a statement through department spokesman Richard LeBrun:

“The Nassau County Police Department issues approximately 40-50 subpoenas a year based on investigations. With regard to this specific inquiry, we can neither confirm nor deny the issuance of a subpoena and cannot comment further because it is an active investigation conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit.”

A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment.

Grande said he thought the subpoena was related to comments posted by Facebook user Sue Reilly on Newsday.com Sept. 2 that were critical of Krumpter. The comments were taken down and cannot be retrieved.

Although subpoenas are typically issued by prosecutors, the Nassau police commissioner has limited subpoena power under the Nassau County administrative code. The Suffolk County police commissioner has administrative subpoena power for conducting Internal Affairs investigations, said Justin Meyers, the department’s chief spokesman.

Several law enforcement sources familiar with Nassau’s department policy, including one who worked in Internal Affairs, said previous police commissioners used subpoena power only in rare circumstances.

In addition, the department’s social media policy bars department employees from “speech that impairs or impedes the performance of the department, undermines discipline and harmony among members or negatively affects the public perception of the department.”

Even so, legal experts contacted by Newsday raised questions about the commissioner’s subpoena.

James Carver, president of the Police Benevolent Association, the department’s largest union, said he has long been concerned about the police commissioner’s ability to issue subpoenas without any oversight and is troubled that Krumpter is apparently investigating someone who isn’t a police officer.

“He should only use that authority for issues related to the police department and its members not for a fishing expedition to find out who doesn’t like him,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

With Nicole Fuller