Nassau’s top cop, Thomas C. Krumpter, was recovering at a Roslyn hospital Friday after undergoing a medical procedure, police officials said.

The acting police commissioner felt ill Thursday and went to the doctor, who advised him to go to St. Francis Hospital in Flower Hill, which has a cardiac center, authorities said.

Surgeons treated him for a blockage and put stents inside his arteries Thursday, authorities said.

The statement said Krumpter’s family is requesting privacy.

Krumpter, who joined the force in 1992, was named acting commissioner in 2014 by County Executive Edward P. Mangano and will reach his quarter century mark as a Nassau police officer in July.

The son of a Nassau police sergeant, Krumpter as top cop has overseen the department during the county’s ongoing financial distress, including a controversial consolidation of precincts to save money. He has sought to address some of the thorniest issues facing law enforcement recently, from a national wave of anti-police feelings to the surge in gang-related killings across Long Island. He has frequently butted heads with the previous head of the police union, including issues such as body cameras for officers.

Krumpter has led the 2,250-officer force during a period of historic crime lows. He also has kept a high profile as the department cracked down on criminal enterprises, including a heroin ring that operated up and down Route 110 in Suffolk. His investigators also followed a vehicle suspected of being the getaway car in several of the 18 knifepoint robberies across Long Island and nabbed three suspects just after they allegedly held up a Carvel in Huntington Station.

This year, Lloyd Harbor Village hired Krumpter as a consultant to “provide evaluation and recommendations” on the village police department’s operations.

With Zachary R. Dowdy and Mark Morales