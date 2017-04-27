They gathered Thursday morning by the thousands — firefighters from New York City and Long Island and as far away as Chicago, Detroit and Louisiana — to pay tribute to a fallen brother.

The firefighters stood at attention, side by side in their dress uniforms, as the funeral procession for FDNY firefighter William Tolley, 42, made its way up Central Avenue to St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church in Bethpage.

They saluted as Tolley’s coffin, draped with the FDNY flag, was lowered from a fire truck. Bagpipers played “Amazing Grace.”

In front of the church, Tolley’s wife, Marie, put her hands on the shoulders of their 8-year-old daughter, Isabella. The girl wore her father’s dress uniform hat and clutched a picture of him.

Nine firefighters led the coffin into the church. As the family walked in, the bagpipers finished and the firefighters ended their salute.

In his eulogy, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “Our hearts are broken today, as we lay to rest a hero . . . We’re here to honor his life, and mourn its end.

“His life was rich, so rich in fact that it makes the loss even more raw and painful. But let’s take stock and remember, a rich life, a full life . . . a life lived the way we all should live, that was Billy’s life.”

The mayor recalled how Tolley stopped at a bakery that afternoon of his final call, to pick up dessert for Bella’s first Communion.

De Blasio addressed Isabella, saying he too lost his dad at a young age.

“I knew he was a hero,” de Blasio said. “I knew he’d done great things in the service of others.”

“Sometimes, of course, you’ll wish you knew him better. You wish you had more time. But you’ll never have to wonder about his character.”

“You’ll know he was a hero. . . . “It’s a gift to you . . . It will be a constant in your life. It will give you strength to know that hero is watching over you.”

In his homily, Father Patrick Woods recalled a conversation Isabella had with her mother after Tolley accidentally fell to his death at a fire scene.

Isabella asked her mother why she had been gone all day, what was wrong.

“Marie, a loving mother, carrying her own crushing grief, tells her what happened,” Woods said.

The priest said that Bella responded: “ ‘Mommy, daddy’s too young to die.’ ”

Marie told her daughter: “’Your daddy loved to help people. That’s what firemen do. And your daddy was a really good man at helping people.”

Woods also noted that the last time Tolley was in church was on Easter Sunday, a day when the focus is on the acclamation, “Christ has died, Christ is risen, and Christ will come again.”

“Today we celebrate that in our sadness, that Billy is home with God,” Woods said.

After the homily, Isabella placed flowers at a small table with her father’s fire helmet on it.

Mourners then approached the altar for Communion, some placed a hand on Tolley’s coffin.

Outside the church, trees and signposts along the sleepy suburban streets nearby were decorated with red ribbons, a show of support for Tolley, a 14-year FDNY veteran who lived in Bethpage. Tolley had also served as a volunteer for the Bethpage and Hicksville fire departments.

“We’re here to take care of the community,” said Joe Minogue, a retired FDNY member who led the department’s ceremonial unit. “To have the community here supporting us is an amazing thing.”

Tolley fell five stories while battling a fire at an apartment building on Putnam Avenue in Ridgewood one week ago. The investigation into his death is continuing, but authorities said he may have been jolted from the bucket of a ladder truck.

The blaze began after residents of a second-floor apartment lit incense for religious purposes and left it burning unattended, the FDNY has said. Tolley had been assigned to the roof as the outside ventilation firefighter.

“He will not be forgotten,” Minogue said. “He will never be forgotten by this community or the fire service.”

Among those in attendance at the funeral were Rockville Centre Diocese Bishop John Barres, FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Nassau County acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter, city Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Queens), city Public Advocate Letitia James and city Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Capt. Rich Blasi of Ladder Company 135, Tolley’s squad, was among the hundreds of FDNY firefighters and other mourners to attend one of two wakes for Tolley on Wednesday at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage.

Blasi said the tragic death has taken a physical and emotional toll on the fallen firefighter’s colleagues. He said the outpouring of support from the Queens community has helped ease that sting.

“They have our backs as much as we have theirs,” Blasi said.

Tolley’s body is expected to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the Tolley family has asked that donations be made to the William N. Tolley’s Children’s Educational Fund. The money will be used to pay for his daughter’s education.

Nassau County police announced road closures in the area of the funeral from 8 a.m. to about 1 p.m.