HIGHLIGHTS Mall store sales associate suspects money used for purchase is fake

Nassau police confirm cash is genuine, and commissioner gets it back

Acting Nassau Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter was stopped by security guards at Roosevelt Field mall on suspicion of using counterfeit cash to make a purchase two days before Christmas, but the money was determined to be authentic and returned to him, according to a police report.

Krumpter, who was not charged with a crime, gave a copy of the police department case report upon request to Newsday Thursday. The commissioner declined to be interviewed.

In a statement, Nassau Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, the police department’s top spokesman, referred to Krumpter as a victim.

“In any other circumstance, the Nassau County Police Department would not release an unfounded case report pertaining to the commissioner as the victim, or any other civilian. To ensure full transparency of his conduct, the commissioner has furnished a copy of the case report to Newsday.”

A spokesman for Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, which owns Roosevelt Field, did not immediately comment Thursday.

County Executive Edward Mangano, who was arrested last year on federal corruption charges and pleaded not guilty, said in a statement: “No one knows better than me how disturbing false accusations can be.” In another case, Nassau police last year cleared Mangano and declared a “hoax” reports that Mangano exchanged sexually suggestive text messages with a public relations executive.

Krumpter was shopping at the Garden City mall in the afternoon on Dec. 23 and made a purchase using four $100 bills, according to a copy of the report, which redacted the name of the store.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The commissioner left the store after paying for the unidentified item and continued shopping, according to the report.

But as Krumpter exited the mall, he was stopped by security and a sales associate from the store, the report said.

“She checked the bills after the purchase on their store counterfeit bill detector and the bills appeared to be counterfeit,” the report said, adding that the sales associate went to a shop next door and had the manager there check the bills in that store’s counterfeit bill detector machine, which indicated one of the bills was “potentially counterfeit.”

Nassau police officers from the Third Precinct responded and rechecked the bills using the machines and they came back as legitimate bills, the report said. Additionally, a counterfeit detection pen from the police department’s substation inside the mall indicated all the bills were authentic, the report said.

“Commissioner Krumpter elected to return his previous purchased item to [the store],” and the four $100 bills were taken into evidence, according to the report. “At the request of Police Commissioner Krumpter four $100 bills were invoiced to property bureau to further prove their authenticity.”

On Christmas Eve, Det. Jeffrey Marshall, of the police department’s Crimes Against Property Squad, “examined the bills and deemed them to be genuine,” the report said.

On the day after Christmas, Marshall met with a U.S. Secret Service agent who confirmed the bills were genuine, the report said. The Secret Service investigates financial crimes, including counterfeit money, according to its website.

Michael Seremetis, assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s New York Field office, declined to confirm the findings, citing agency policy.