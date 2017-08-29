Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino plans to demand Tuesday that Nassau County stop housing social services clients in an Island Park motel.
Santino and Councilman Anthony D’Esposito will hold a news conference Tuesday morning outside the Plantation Motel to decry the county’s practice, according to a news release.
The officials believe there is “an alarming pattern of police and emergency medical responses to the seedy motel,” the release said.
Officials want to see the residents housed in a more permanent setting than a motel, the release said. Hempstead Town does not house its Section 8 clients in the motel, the release said.
Elected officials across the island in recent years have decried Nassau and Suffolk counties’ use of motels as homeless shelters and housing for people who receive social service assistance.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.