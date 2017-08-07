The Town of North Hempstead will discuss restricting the use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers at a Sept. 7 hearing.
The town recently purchased quieter battery-operated equipment for a new initiative to mitigate noise and air pollution at Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson.
Gas-powered equipment is a “large contributor to pollution,” according to a recent town release, and the town’s pilot program at the garden will likely be expanded throughout the town’s other parks.
The proposed law would amend the town noise code, which prohibits operating a leaf blower on weekdays before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m., and weekends or legal holidays before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. The existing law does not make a distinction between gas and battery-operated equipment.
