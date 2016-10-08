A eastbound Long Island Rail Road passenger train derailed Saturday night when it struck a work train sitting on the tracks just east of New Hyde Park station, LIRR officials said.
The derailment caused four minor injuries and the LIRR to suspend all service between Jamaica and Hicksville just after 9 p.m.
The most serious of injuries appears to be a broken leg, according to MTA police.
“We have a train that is derailed a half mile east of New Hyde Park station,” LIRR spokesman Salvatore Arena said.
Firefighters swarmed the scene at Old Broadway and Railroad Avenue, where at least three cars could be seen off the tracks.
Pictures and video shared on social media from riders show one train car off the rails and tilted at an angle. In some postings, images from inside the a train car show a shattered window.
Witnesses said it is near the Merillon Avenue Station.
No other details were immediately available.
