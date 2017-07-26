A truck company in Inwood is reapplying for tax breaks from the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency after its previous deal was terminated in April for noncompliance with job creation requirements, documents show.

Gabrielli Truck Sales bought and expanded a 10,000-square foot facility at 31 Alameda St. in Inwood for “warranty and repair work of vehicles to municipal customers,” according to IDA documents. The company in 2014 sought a 20-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, a sales tax exemption, and a mortgage-recording tax abatement.

In February 2015, the IDA granted the company a 10-year PILOT, sales-tax exemption and mortgage-recording tax abatement for the $3.96 million project, IDA documents show. The total taxes before the company was granted the deal were $164,806.28, and under the deal, the company had to retain 12 employees and create 38 new full-time equivalent jobs at the facility by its third year.

“Without assistance from the agency, the company cannot expand its business and will [not] be able to service all of its current clientele,” IDA documents stated.

In April, the IDA terminated the agreement because Gabrielli’s documents appeared to misstate the number of jobs it created, IDA attorney John Ryan said on Tuesday. A Gabrielli representative did not respond to requests for comment.

The IDA has been enforcing job creation requirements on other projects as well, and currently is embroiled in a lawsuit with Macerich, the California-based owner of the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, after the agency voted to revoke tax breaks for the mall due to allegedly “grossly misstated” job creation.

Gabrielli is to reapply for the tax incentives during the IDA’s meeting Thursday. If passed, the PILOT would expire on Dec. 31, 2026, and full taxes would begin in 2027, documents show.

“It will be a continuation of everything they had,” Ryan said.

Gabrielli has other locations in Queens, the Bronx, Hicksville, Medford and Montgomery, as well as in Connecticut and New Jersey, its website says.

The Town of Hempstead does business with the company, according to town spokesman Mike Deery, but he did not have the dollar amount of the town’s contracts.