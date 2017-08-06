Nassau County police Sunday rescued two people who had been stuck in a marsh in Woodmere.
The police department’s marine bureau received a call at about 3:38 p.m. that a man riding a personal watercraft was missing near the Woodmere Yacht Club, police said.
“Someone thought the Jet-Skier was missing, but when the [officers in the] helicopter looked, he saw him in the marsh,” Nassau Police Officer Mary Verna said.
The watercraft had gotten stuck in the marsh in Crooked Creek, which is several thousand feet southwest of the yacht club, she said. The man was not injured.
Police then had to rescue a paddle boarder who had attempted to help the watercraft operator, Verna said. The paddle boarder, who was not injured, also had gotten stuck in the marsh, she said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.