Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Uniondale teen.

Leslie Sanabria, 13, was last seen about 7 a.m. Thursday at her home on Edgemere Avenue, Nassau County police said.

She is about 5-foot-4, 140 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on her should call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.