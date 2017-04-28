Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Uniondale teen.
Leslie Sanabria, 13, was last seen about 7 a.m. Thursday at her home on Edgemere Avenue, Nassau County police said.
She is about 5-foot-4, 140 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information on her should call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.
