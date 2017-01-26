HIGHLIGHTS Barra says Facebook posting was joke, meant for friend

Says he is retiring, as previously planned, on Thursday

Valley Stream Village Clerk Robert Barra announced his retirement Thursday after being condemned for his Facebook post saying participants in the Women’s March on Washington “should have been aborted.”

His remarks have been critcized by a number of people and organizations, including the Valley Stream mayor’s office and Nassau County Legis. Laura Curran, who is running for Nassau County Executive.

Barra, 56, of Lynbrook, said he previously planned his retirement and that the posting was a joke meant for a friend.

“Most of the pro-choice people I saw probably should have been aborted,” Barra wrote on his personal Facebook page.

He said he made the comments while condemning inflammatory statements he saw during the march in Washington, D.C., last weekend, which drew hundreds of thousands of people protesting President Donald Trump and his policies. Similar marches in cities around the world drew large crowds.

“My intention was it was on a private Facebook page talking to a friend of mine,” Barra said Thursday. “It was a joke. I think that they should be more wary of the people around children calling for blowing up the White House. It’s uncalled for.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Singer Madonna said in a speech at the Washington event that she had thought about blowing up the White House.

“I am disgusted by Bob Barra’s comments and he owes women across our community an apology,” Curran (D-Baldwin) said in a statement. “For a public official to so cravenly and grotesquely attack his neighbors, simply because he disagrees with them politically, is an embarrassment to our community and exactly what’s wrong with politics today. Barra should be ashamed of himself.”

Valley Stream Mayor Edwin Fare’s office issued a statement Thursday saying, “The Village of Valley Stream emphatically condemns the personal and private statements expressed by Robert Barra,” officials wrote in a statement issued by . “Mr. Barra is no longer employed by the Village of Valley Stream, and does not in any way express the views of this administration.

“The Village recognizes and shares the anger and disgust that Mr. Barra’s personal and private statements have generated.”

Barra said in an interview that he defends “everyone’s right to march and will defend that to the grave.”

“I’m very disturbed by some elements of the Women’s March,” he added, “I think 90 percent of the people in the parade were good people and I think they wanted to have their voice heard. Part of it was a bunch of anarchists, mad because their candidate lost and they need to move forward as a country.”

Barra did not say whether he stood by or would retract the comments, but said he is not in favor of overturning the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark abortion rights case, Roe v. Wade.

Barra, a Republican, served in the state Assembly from 2000 to 2010 when he decided not to seek re-election.

He was previously appointed to the Hempstead Town Board for one year and served for six years on the Lynbrook Village Board.

Valley Stream Village officials paid Barra a salary of $134,723 in 2015. He has worked for the village since 1985. He was also paid $24,225 by Nassau County as a part-time golf course attendant.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Barra did not say whether he planned to pursue a future career in government or politics.

“I’m going to wait and see and relax for awhile,” Barra said.