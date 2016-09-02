First responders at the scene of a deadly accident Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, on Peninsula Boulevard in Valley Stream, where a car struck a guard rail and catapulted into a power transmission tower.
(Credit: Steve Grogan)
A driver was pronounced dead Friday morning after his car hit a guard rail in Valley Stream and catapulted into a power transmission tower about 100 feet away, denting the structure.
The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Peninsula Boulevard near Locust Street in what has been initially described as a “creek bed,” Nassau County police said.
The driver was ejected and found...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
A driver was pronounced dead Friday morning after his car hit a guard rail in Valley Stream and catapulted into a power transmission tower about 100 feet away, denting the structure.
The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Peninsula Boulevard near Locust Street in what has been initially described as a “creek bed,” Nassau County police said.
The driver was ejected and found nearby.
Google maps show a grassy median that dips sharply, almost creating a deep gully between the two westbound lanes and the two eastbound ones.
Other details were not immediately available Friday morning, but a police spokeswoman said a body had been found.
She could not immediately provide identification, including gender.
With Gary Dymski
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.