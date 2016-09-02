A driver was pronounced dead Friday morning after his car hit a guard rail in Valley Stream and catapulted into a power transmission tower about 100 feet away, denting the structure.

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Peninsula Boulevard near Locust Street in what has been initially described as a “creek bed,” Nassau County police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The driver was ejected and found nearby.

Google maps show a grassy median that dips sharply, almost creating a deep gully between the two westbound lanes and the two eastbound ones.

Other details were not immediately available Friday morning, but a police spokeswoman said a body had been found.

Long IslandLI car accidents

She could not immediately provide identification, including gender.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

With Gary Dymski