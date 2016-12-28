Firefighters respond to a house fire on Buscher Avenue in Valley Stream on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Officials said firefighters were called to the Valley Stream house fire twice -- once Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday morning, after the fire reignited. (Credit: Lou Minutoli)
Firefighters were called to a Valley Stream house fire twice — once Tuesday evening and again Wednesday morning, after the fire reignited, fire officials said.
The first call was for a basement fire at the home on Buscher Avenue at 6:21 p.m. Nassau County fire officials said firefighters from Valley Stream, Elmont, Malverne, Hewlett and Lynbrook responded. All occupants were able to escape...
Firefighters were called to a Valley Stream house fire twice — once Tuesday evening and again Wednesday morning, after the fire reignited, fire officials said.
The first call was for a basement fire at the home on Buscher Avenue at 6:21 p.m. Nassau County fire officials said firefighters from Valley Stream, Elmont, Malverne, Hewlett and Lynbrook responded. All occupants were able to escape the house, Nassau County police and fire officials said.
Police said one person was treated for smoke inhalation and said the fire was extinguished.
Fire officials said Valley Stream firefighters were called back to the scene at 4:17 a.m. after the home reignited — and said that fire was quickly dealt with.
The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.
