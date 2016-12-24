Two people died Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed and burst into flames on Woodbury Road in Hicksville, police said.
Woodbury Road remains closed in both directions between East and Elm streets for the accident investigation, Nassau County police.
Police said they received a 911 call that a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had caught fire near Wilfred Boulevard at about 6:06 a.m.PhotosRecent LI fires
Police said the Jeep had been traveling eastbound on Woodbury Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree before catching fire.
The identities of the two people were not immediately released. Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Photos from the scene show the mangled frame of the vehicle in flames between two trees while Hicksville Fire Department firefighters work to put it out.
Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
