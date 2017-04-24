HIGHLIGHTS Neary a dozen documents were missing, says building inspector

Preservation committee to meet on whether owner violating code

Officials in the Village of Baxter Estates have deemed the latest application to demolish the village’s only historic property incomplete, adding more uncertainty to the future of the centuries-old home.

Homeowner Sabrina Wu, of Flushing, submitted an application last Monday to demolish the fire-damaged property, which sits charred and crumbling. Two days later, the village inspector said the permit application was not ready for review by village officials.

The permit application did not include nine required documents, including certifications of utility shut-off, insurance information and more, according to a letter issued Wednesday by Building Inspector Joseph Saladino.

The village has followed “all the correct timelines,” Village Trustee Chris Ficalora said on Sunday. “That demolition permit was so riddled with items that were missing that it couldn’t even go to the building inspector.”

Three requested documents were submitted Friday, said Village Clerk Chrissy Kiernan, though six outstanding forms remain.

The documents were omitted because Wu sought to bring the application before the Landmarks Preservation Commission as soon as possible, according to her Monday application. The commission has jurisdiction over alterations to the home, which is the village’s sole landmarked property.

The commission will meet Monday evening to discuss whether Wu has violated village code. The meeting was requested by Saladino, who said in a March letter to village officials that the home’s present condition violates the village’s historic preservation laws.

Wu’s attorney, A. Thomas Levin of Garden City-based Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein, said that the legal basis and purpose of both Saladino’s letter and the public hearing were “unclear” and “confusing,” in a letter sent to the village Monday.

The village’s continued stance on documentation is “depriving Ms. Wu of any use of her property,” Levin wrote, adding that this made litigation a distinct possibility.

“It should be obvious that this is going to result in substantial litigation, in which Ms. Wu is likely to recover substantial damages from the village, in addition to the costs and expenses,” Levin wrote.

The public hearing will be at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, at 315 Main St. in Port Washington.