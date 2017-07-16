Subscribe
    Volunteer firefighters slurp clams, raise $12G for charity

    Volunteer firefighters scooped, slurped and scarfed down raw clams on Sunday, July 16, 2017, to raise money for their fire departments and a charity serving wounded armed service members. More than a dozen Nassau County firefighters took part in  contest at Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park, consuming more than 600 clams in six minutes.

    Volunteer firefighters scooped, slurped and scarfed down raw clams Sunday to raise money for their fire departments and a charity serving wounded armed service members.

