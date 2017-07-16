Volunteer firefighters scooped, slurped and scarfed down raw clams on Sunday, July 16, 2017, to raise money for their fire departments and a charity serving wounded armed service members. More than a dozen Nassau County firefighters took part in contest at Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park, consuming more than 600 clams in six minutes.
Volunteer firefighters scooped, slurped and scarfed down raw clams Sunday to raise money for their fire departments and a charity serving wounded armed service members.
More than a dozen Nassau County firefighters tried to outdo their opponents at the fourth annual clam-eating contest at Peter’s Clam Bar in Island Park, consuming more than 600 clams in six minutes as supporters chanted “come...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.