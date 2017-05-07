Police are investigating a small rubbish fire Sunday night at a Wantagh Elementary School playground, a fire official said.

The playground’s rubber floor, made out of recycled tires, caught fire from burning rubbish, Wantagh Fire Department spokesman Kevin Regan said.

An area about 2 feet by 2 feet burned and about a dozen firefighters put the blaze out with foam, Regan said.

“There was no damage to the playground itself,” he said.

Firefighters were called to the school at 8:38 p.m. and extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes, he said.

Nassau County arson detectives and the fire marshal are investigating the fire’s cause.

“Whether someone was carelessly smoking or it was intentionally set, I don’t know,” he said.