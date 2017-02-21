A 51-year-old female driver died and a 22-year-old male driver was seriously injured after a head-on collision Monday night on Salisbury Park Drive in Westbury, Nassau County police said.
Police have not released the identities of either driver in the two-vehicle crash, pending notification of next of kin.
The crash occurred near St. Paul’s Street at 10:35 p.m.
Police said a 2011 BMW sedan being driven north by the male driver crossed into the southbound lane, striking a southbound 2013 BMW sport utility vehicle being driven by the woman.
The female driver suffered “multiple trauma injuries,” police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The male driver had to be extricated from his vehicle, police said. He also was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and that the investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash was continuing on Tuesday.
Additional information was not immediately available.
