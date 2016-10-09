A 19 year-old Westbury man died Sunday morning when the car he was driving crossed into the other lane and struck a tree in East Meadow, police officials said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

About 8:35 a.m. Quentin Abram was driving a 2002 Toyota at a high speed south on Merrick Avenue near Stewart Avenue when he crossed the northbound lane, a news release said. He was taken to a hospital by Nassau County police ambulance and was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at 9:16 a.m.

Abram was alone in the car, which police impounded for safety and brake inspections. Police said there is no apparent criminality but the investigation is ongoing.