A 90-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Hicksville, Nassau County police said.
Marie Capelli of Hicksville was driving a 2005 Hyundai Suburban near the interstation of South Oyster Bay and Old Country roads when she struck a 2003 Toyota driven by a 22-year-old man, police said.
Authorities were called to the scene around 2 p.m., police said.
Capelli was taken to Nassau University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m.
The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to an hospital and was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
Both vehicles were impounded for brake and safety checks. Though no criminality is suspected, the investigation is ongoing.
