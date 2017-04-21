A woman who remains in a coma after being hit by a vehicle last week has been identified, Nassau County police said.
Police late Thursday had asked for the public’s help identifying the woman, who was struck about 6:55 a.m. April 13 at the intersection of Nassau Expressway and Mott Avenue in Inwood.
Police said early Friday that the woman had been identified but declined to release her name.
The driver who hit the woman stayed at the scene, and no criminality is suspected, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.