A woman died after crashing her vehicle on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Roosevelt on Friday afternoon, State Police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, slammed into treees alongside the northbound parkway about 3:30 p.m., just south of the exit for Southern State Parkway, police said.

Only one person witnessed the single-vehicle crash, and investigators are trying to determine what caused it, police said. There was no indication Friday night of any criminality, police said.