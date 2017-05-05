The New York Press Photographers Association announced Friday that Newsday photographer Thomas A. Ferrara won the prestigious Best in Show award in the 2016 Year in Pictures contest.

Ferrara won for his photo essay “Doubly Devoted, the Tardif Twins,” which also won first place in the Feature Picture Story category.

The photos capture the compelling story of a star athlete and his disabled twin brother. Ferrara spent five months photographing the twins at home, on the baseball field, and at school.

“Tom put his heart and soul into this story. His pictures are a testament to how much the twins care for and inspire each other,” said Newsday Assistant Managing Editor John Keating. “It is great to see Tom recognized for his dedication to telling important stories with pictures.”

The photo essay was chosen from more than 2,800 entries by a panel of three judges.

Ferrara was presented with the awards Friday night at the New York Public Library’s Mid-Manhattan branch. His work, along with that of other winners, will be displayed on large panels that will hang in the library’s windows on Fifth Avenue.

The exhibit will be open to the public from Saturday to June 15.

Newsday photographers and videographers won 24 awards for photography and multimedia in the contest.