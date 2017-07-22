Nick Hundley singled in Kelby Tomlinson with two outs in the 12th inning, lifting the host San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Pinch-hitter Tomlinson reached on a fielder’s choice and took second on a wild pitch from Kevin Quackenbush (0-2). After Hunter Pence flied out, Hundley lined an 0-and-1 pitch over the head of leftfielder Jose Pirela as Tomlinson rounded third and scored without a throw.

It was Hundley’s fifth walk-off hit of his career and his first since July 11, 2014, with Baltimore.

It was the Giants’ second win in the last nine games against their division rivals at AT&T Park.

Eduardo Nuñez had three hits and two RBIs, Hundley singled twice and the Giants took advantage of an error by Padres shortstop Allen Cordoba that led to three unearned runs.

Will Myers hit his second homer in two days as part of the Padres’ four-run fourth but they wasted multiple opportunities and lost for the fourth time in six games.

Josh Osich (3-1) retired five batters and struck out three in getting the win.

One day after the teams played 11 innings in a game that lasted nearly 5 hours, the Giants and Padres had another extended battle.

The Giants left the bases loaded in the sixth and stranded runners at second and third in the eighth.

The Padres got the go-ahead runner to third with two outs in the ninth but came up short when pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez grounded out.

Both teams had the leadoff runner on in the 10th but failed to score.

The Padres’ Luis Perdomo hit his third triple of the season in the fourth inning. The last pitcher to hit three triples in a season was Dontrelle Willis in 2007. Perdomo’s three triples this season are the most-ever by a Padre pitcher in team history (since 1969). The Padres have four triples in the first three games of this series.