Nine ducklings were rescued from a storm drain Monday in Commack due to the efforts of local animal protection groups and the Smithtown Highway Department.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said a call came in around 11 a.m. about some ducklings that had fallen through the drain at the Mayfair Shopping Center.

“The person said the mother was going crazy running back and forth,” Gross said. “We dispatched an officer to respond and she evaluated the situation and called the Smithtown Highway Department and the Smithtown Animal Shelter.”

He said the highway department worker removed the grate and everyone worked together to go down into the drain to save the ducklings.

“The hardest part was getting the mother because they were in a very high volume traffic area in the parking lot,” Gross said. “But they finally were able to get her and brought the family down to Landing Avenue by the Nissequogue River where they were released.”

Gross thanked everyone involved including the bank employee who made the initial call to authorities.

“These are stories I like; with the happy endings,” Gross said. “It’s so important that that person called.”